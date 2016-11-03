Kenyan police fire tear gas on anti-corruption protesters

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says police fired tear gas on anti-corruption protesters demanding the president to act on corrupt or resign.

Central Nairobi's police chief Paul Wanjama said police dispersed the group to avoid a possible clash with a separate group that supports the president. Wanjama could not explain why other group was not tear-gassed. There were no arrests, Wanjama said.

The protests were sparked off by allegations that around $50 million has been diverted from the health ministry.

Such scandals are putting public pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking re-election next year with the pledge to eradicate corruption.