Kenyan police fire tear gas on anti-corruption protesters
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says police fired tear gas on anti-corruption protesters demanding the president to act on corrupt or resign.
Central Nairobi's police chief Paul Wanjama said police dispersed the group to avoid a possible clash with a separate group that supports the president. Wanjama could not explain why other group was not tear-gassed. There were no arrests, Wanjama said.
The protests were sparked off by allegations that around $50 million has been diverted from the health ministry.
Such scandals are putting public pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking re-election next year with the pledge to eradicate corruption.
Kenya is among the most corrupt countries in the world and was ranked 139 out of 168 countries in a 2015 index by Transparency International..