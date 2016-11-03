News / World

Lebanese president asks ex-PM Hariri to form new government

A giant picture of the newly-elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen behind the Statue of Martyrs created by Italian artist Marino Mazzacurati, during a rally at Martyrs Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Lebanon's parliament on Monday elected Michel Aoun, an 81-year-old former army commander and strong ally of the militant group Hezbollah, as the country's president, ending a more than two-year vacuum in the top post and a political crisis that brought state institutions perilously close to collapse. Arabic on the picture reads "Republic". (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — Lebanon's newly elected president, Michel Aoun, has asked former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to form a new government.

Aoun's office made the announcement on Thursday, after two days of consultations with lawmakers over their choice of prime minister. The statement didn't say how many lawmakers supported Hariri for the post.

Aoun, a Christian leader and former army commander, was elected by Parliament as president on Monday, ending a 29-month presidential vacuum. His election was made possible after Hariri endorsed him for president based on an understanding that Aoun would then appoint him as prime minister.

Hariri is the son of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated in a massive seaside bombing in 2005 in Beirut.

