Lebanese president asks ex-PM Hariri to form new government

BEIRUT — Lebanon's newly elected president, Michel Aoun, has asked former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to form a new government.

Aoun's office made the announcement on Thursday, after two days of consultations with lawmakers over their choice of prime minister. The statement didn't say how many lawmakers supported Hariri for the post.

Aoun, a Christian leader and former army commander, was elected by Parliament as president on Monday, ending a 29-month presidential vacuum. His election was made possible after Hariri endorsed him for president based on an understanding that Aoun would then appoint him as prime minister.