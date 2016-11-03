National Geographic's 'Afghan Girl' hospitalized in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign ministry says an Afghan woman who gained fame in 1984 after a photograph of her as a refugee girl was published on the cover of National Geographic has been hospitalized after falling ill while in custody.

Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Thursday that Sharbat Gulla is being treated at a hospital in Peshawar.

He didn't provide details but authorities say the famed green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' was arrested for holding a fake Pakistani identity card.

She has denied the charges but a Pakistani court on Wednesday dismissed a bail plea for Gulla.