Pope denounces violence in God's name in interfaith meeting

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has welcomed a multi-faith delegation at the Vatican, using the occasion to condemn terrorist attacks and other violence committed in the name of religion.

Francis, whose papacy has stressed the need for religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue, met Thursday with some 200 representatives of various religions, including Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

He told them: "It is horrible that at times, to justify such barbarism, the name of a religion or the name of God himself is invoked. May there be clear condemnation of these iniquitous attitudes that profane the name of God and sully the religious quest of mankind."