San Francisco sues developer over sinking tower

San Francisco has sued the developer of a sinking and tilting luxury high-rise, saying the developers knew about the problems but did not disclose the information to potential home buyers as required by law.

Millennium Tower was completed eight years ago and so far has sunk 16 inches into the soft soil of San Francisco's crowded Financial District, causing a 2-inch tilt at the base and a 6-inch lean at the top.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the lawsuit against Mission Street Developers LLC, saying the developers knew about the problems with the mirrored, 58-story building but did not tell potential home buyers about them as required by law.