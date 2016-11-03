Susan Faludi wins $50,000 literary prize

NEW YORK — Susan Faludi's memoir about her father and a fictional saga about a Southern family have won $50,000 prizes.

Faludi's "In the Darkroom" won the Kirkus Prize for nonfiction Thursday night and C.E. Morgan's "The Sport of Kings" was cited for fiction. A prize for young people's literature, also worth $50,000, was given to Jason Reynolds for "As Brave As You."