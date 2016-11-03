The Latest: Arthur asks Supreme Court to stay execution

ATMORE, Ala. — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Alabama inmate Tommy Arthur. (All times local):

3:23 p.m.

An Alabama inmate convicted in a 1982 contract killing has filed a second request with the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his pending execution.

Lawyers for 74-year-old Tommy Douglas Arthur asked the court to stay the lethal injection procedure set for 6 p.m. CDT Thursday.

Arthur's attorneys say a federal judge prematurely dismissed his lawsuit challenging Alabama's lethal injection procedure as cruel and unusual punishment.

Arthur was convicted of killing Troy Wicker in 1982. Wicker's wife initially said an intruder killed her husband. She later testified that she promised Arthur $10,000 to kill her husband.

Arthur's attorneys argued a federal judge misapplied a requirement for inmates to name an alternate execution method and prevented Arthur's lawsuit from moving forward.

___

9:30 a.m.

An Alabama inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his pending execution.

Lawyers for Tommy Arthur asked the court to stay his execution scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Arthur, 74, was convicted of murdering Troy Wicker in 1982. Wicker's wife testified that she promised Arthur $10,000 to kill her husband.

His attorneys argued Arthur was sentenced under a similar structure that was ruled unconstitutional in Florida because it put too much power in the hands of judges. A judge sentenced Arthur to die after a jury recommended a death sentence by an 11-1 vote.

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that there were enough differences to make Alabama's method constitutional .

Arthur is expected to file another stay request to the court based on a challenge to Alabama's lethal injection process.

___

3:30 a.m.

Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate who was convicted in the 1982 killing of a man in a murder-for-hire arrangement.

Tommy Arthur, 74, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Arthur was convicted of murdering Troy Wicker in 1982 as the man slept inside his Muscle Shoals home. Investigators said Arthur was having an affair with Wicker's wife and she later testified that she promised him $10,000 to kill her husband.

The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date six times for Arthur, but he has won a reprieve each time. Arthur has maintained his innocence.