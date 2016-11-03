The Latest: Chicago native Clinton watches Cubs victory

CHICAGO — The Latest on the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years. (all times local):

____

11:20 a.m.

Hillary Clinton cheered her hometown Chicago Cubs on to victory in the World Series.

With the game going to extra innings, Clinton saw the final moments on an aide's iPad after finishing a presidential campaign rally in Arizona.

Reporters in vans behind the motorcade could hear cheers from the direction of Clinton's vehicle after the final out. An aide says Clinton staffer and Cubs fan Connolly Keigher pulled one of the Cubs' signature "W'' flags from her purse.

Clinton and the staffer held it up in celebration after the 10-inning game.

___

11 a.m.

Fans are gathering in Wrigleyville to snap selfies in front of the iconic marquee on the stadium that declares the Chicago Cubs "World Series Champions."

Long-suffering Cubs fans are reveling in the epic win over the Cleveland Indians, ending a 108-year-old drought.

Chicago resident and native of the Philippines Ian Bajamunde held up a newspaper with the joyous headlines and asked a passerby to take a picture of him in front of the stadium. A fan since 1996, he says it's "surreal" that the Cubs won. He chose the Cubs over the White Sox when he moved to city because he called the team "more lovable."

Fans also are adding their names in chalk to the back brick wall of Wrigley Field.

____

9:05 a.m.

The Cubs have returned to sweet home Chicago hours after knocking off the Indians in Cleveland to win their first World Series in 108 years.

A caravan of team buses was welcomed by a raucous crowd outside Wrigley Field early Thursday morning. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo showed off the World Series trophy for the cheering fans.

Players took turns passing the hardware around on their way back from Cleveland. Numerous Cubs players can be seen on Twitter posing with the trophy on the team plane, including Dexter Fowler, Jorge Soler and John Lackey.