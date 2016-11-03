The Latest: Ex-prison chief says taking items was a mistake

JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on a bond revocation hearing for a former Mississippi corrections commissioner (all times local):

4:08 p.m.

A former head of Mississippi's prison system says he was "not thinking" and made a mistake by removing items from the house he forfeited to the federal government.

Christopher Epps testified during his own bond revocation hearing Thursday. The hearing continues Friday, and U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate wants to consider evidence about whether Epps was intoxicated Oct. 27 when he took items from the vacant house.

Epps pleaded guilty in 2015 to corruption charges and has been free on $25,000 bond. Police in the Jackson suburb of Flowood charged Epps with burglary Tuesday.

The home was sold a day after Epps took some outdoor lights and a control panel from it. The new owners called police after noticing the items were missing.

____

10:24 a.m.

U.S. marshals have arrested former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps following allegations that he stole outdoor lights from a home he forfeited in a corruption case.

His attorney, John Colette (coh-LET-ee), tells The Associated Press that marshals took Epps into custody about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Collette says Epps forfeited an upscale house to the federal government earlier this year as part of the punishment for corruption charges to which he pleaded guilty to in 2015. Epps has remained out on $25,000 bond as he awaits sentencing next May.

Court records show a hearing is set for Thursday afternoon. A judge could consider revoking Epps' bond.