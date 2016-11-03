The Latest: Family files claim after man killed by police

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the filing of a claim against the San Diego suburb of El Cajon by the widow of a man killed by police. (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

An attorney for a widow who filed a claim against a San Diego suburb after her husband was killed by police says the family wants to send a message that police must do better when dealing with people in mental crisis.

Attorney Brian Dunn announced the filing of the claim Thursday against El Cajon at a news conference attended by Taina Rozier, the widow of Ugandan refugee Alfred Olango, and his 16-year-old daughter.

The claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — was also filed on behalf of a 12-year-old daughter who lives out of state.

The claim does not specify a monetary amount. Dunn says the family's aim is to prevent another unarmed person from being killed by police.

_____

1 a.m.

The widow of an unarmed black man killed by police in El Cajon plans to sue the San Diego suburb.

Attorney Brian Dunn says he will file a claim against the city on Thursday on behalf of the widow of Alfred Olango and his two children. The claim seeks damages for Olango's death and calls for additional training to help officers deal with the mentally ill.

An officer shot Olango on Sept. 27 after the 38-year-old man who was said to be acting erratically, pulled something from his pocket, wrapped both hands around it and pointed it at an officer in what police call a "shooting stance." Another officer simultaneously fired his Taser. Olango turned out to be holding an electronic cigarette.