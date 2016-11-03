The Latest: Judge: Instructions to bridge jury will stand

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The judge in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial won't rescind instructions she gave to the jury.

Judge Susan Wigenton on Thursday ruled against defence lawyers for two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie who asked the judge to give new instructions on the top conspiracy count in the indictment.

Wigenton has yet to rule on a request for a mistrial by attorneys for Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni.

Defence attorneys argued vehemently that Wigenton should instruct jurors that they could find Baroni and Kelly not guilty if they felt the government hadn't proved a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie was the intended target of the traffic jams. But Wigenton refused.

Jurors have deliberated for parts of three days without reaching a verdict. They resumed deliberations Thursday morning.

___

9:35 a.m.

Defence attorneys in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial have filed for a mistrial in the middle of jury deliberations.

The motion filed Thursday comes a day after attorneys for two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie asked the judge to give new instructions to jurors on the top conspiracy count in the indictment.

Jurors have deliberated for parts of three days without reaching a verdict.

Prosecutors say Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni used traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't support Christie in 2013.