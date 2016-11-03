The Latest: Judge: Instructions to bridge jury will stand
NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
The judge in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial won't rescind instructions she gave to the jury.
Wigenton has yet to rule on a request for a mistrial by attorneys for Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni.
Jurors have deliberated for parts of three days without reaching a verdict. They resumed deliberations Thursday morning.
9:35 a.m.
The motion filed Thursday comes a day after attorneys for two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie asked the judge to give new instructions to jurors on the top conspiracy count in the indictment.
Jurors have deliberated for parts of three days without reaching a verdict.
Prosecutors say Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni used traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't support Christie in 2013.
Kelly was Christie's deputy chief of staff and Baroni was Christie's top appointee to the authority that runs the bridge.