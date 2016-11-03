The Latest: Driver's son waiting for medical examiners

BALTIMORE — The Latest on a collision between a school bus and a commuter bus that killed both drivers and four mass transit riders in southwest Baltimore (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The son of the driver of a Baltimore school bus involved in a deadly crash with a commuter bus says family members are waiting to see what the state medical examiners say about what may have happened to 67-year-old Glen Chappell before the crash.

Moses Chappell said Thursday that he couldn't comment about any specific health issue that could have caused his father to lose control of the bus. But he said that on a "day-to-day" basis, he didn't know of any health issues affecting his father.

Chappell says his father drove taxi cabs, trucks and buses over the years, and that he loved driving.

He says he never saw his father drink alcohol, and maintained a healthy lifestyle.

Chappell says his father's death has brought on "the toughest 48 hours of my life."

___

1:45 p.m.

The driver of a Baltimore school bus involved in a deadly crash with a commuter bus was convicted of the kind of criminal offence that can disqualify people from driving school buses in Maryland.

A State Board of Education regulation says a school system may not permit someone convicted of a violent crime to operate a school vehicle.

Court records show that the driver involved in Tuesday's crash, Glenn Chappell, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Baltimore in 2012.

Department of Education spokesman Bill Reinhard said Thursday that the local school district would have been responsible for making sure Chappell met the requirements, even though he worked for a contractor, AA Affordable Transportation.

Neither AA Affordable nor Baltimore City Public Schools immediately responded to questions about the rule.

___

12 p.m.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration says the driver of a Baltimore school bus involved in a deadly crash with a commuter bus wasn't authorized to drive a commercial vehicle.

Spokesman Chuck Brown says in a statement that 67-year-old Glenn Chappell's medical certification expired Aug. 31. Brown says the agency did not receive an updated one, as required by federal law.

Brown says the agency sent Chappell two letters, most recently on Sept. 8, saying he was no longer authorized to operate a commercial motor vehicle.

Chappell died Tuesday, along with the Maryland Transit Administration bus driver and four mass transit passengers, when the school bus crossed the centre line and smashed into the commuter bus after hitting a car and a roadside pillar.

___

Investigators in Baltimore are focusing on speed as they delve into the collision between a school bus and a commuter bus that killed both drivers and four mass-transit riders.

City police spokesman T.J. Smith said Wednesday that both vehicles were moving "at a pretty good rate of speed" when the school bus crossed the centre line and smashed into the Maryland Transit Administration bus early Tuesday morning. But he says investigators haven't determined how fast they were going.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted a photo of its investigators doing a three-dimensional scan of the wrecked school bus.