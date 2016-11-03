The Latest: Defence: Motorist escalated deadly traffic stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the trial of a white South Carolina police officer charged with the murder of an unarmed black man (all times local):

Defence attorneys say former officer Michael Slager was forced into action when Walter Scott ran from him during a traffic stop.

Andy Savage told the jury in opening statements on Thursday that Slager was alone on patrol in the "No. 1 crime-ridden area" in North Charleston when he stopped Scott for a non-functioning tail light. He says that would not have been a big deal, but Scott escalated things by trying to run away.

Savage said authorities presume Scott ran because he hadn't paid child support, but that they don't know that for sure.

Slager faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death. A bystander's video captured the white officer shooting the unarmed black man eight times from a distance as he tried to flee.

Prosecutors say a white former police officer may have been provoked by an unarmed black motorist, but he wasn't justified in shooting him.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told a jury of 11 whites and one black in her opening statement on Thursday that former officer Michael Slager may have been provoked if Walter Scott wrestled his Taser from him.

But Wilson says that doesn't justify Scott being shot eight times as he ran from the officer.

Slager faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of the 50-year-old Scott as Scott fled a traffic stop in North Charleston.

Before jurors entered the courtroom, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that Slager can remain free on bond during his trial.

