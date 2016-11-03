News / World

UK High Court to rule on suit challenging Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press statement with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. This year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez are on a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press statement with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. This year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez are on a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

LONDON — Britain's High Court is set to rule on whether the government can trigger the U.K.'s exit from the European Union without approval from Parliament.

The case, set for a ruling on Thursday, is considered the most important constitutional matter in a generation.

It centres on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can start negotiating Britain's exit from the EU without a vote in the House of Commons. At the core of the matter is the balance of power between Parliament and the government.

Regardless of the victor, the case will likely be immediately appealed to the Supreme Court.

May has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty — triggering two years of official exit talks — by March 31.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular