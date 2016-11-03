UK High Court to rule on suit challenging Brexit
LONDON — Britain's High Court is set to rule on whether the government can trigger the U.K.'s exit from the European Union without approval from Parliament.
The case, set for a ruling on Thursday, is considered the most important
It
Regardless of the victor, the case will likely be immediately appealed to the Supreme Court.
May has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty — triggering two years of official exit talks — by March 31.