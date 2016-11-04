2 more Clinton emails classified at lowest level

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Friday classified portions of two more emails sent to Hillary Clinton during her time as secretary of state, in its last release of documents from her private server before Tuesday's presidential election.

The emails concerned phone calls Clinton had planned in November 2010 with the United Arab Emirates' crown prince and Afghan President Hamid Karzai. At the time, WikiLeaks' release of hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables was roiling U.S. relations with governments around the world.

The emails were written by Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Huma Abedin. The department designated portions of each "confidential," the lowest level of classification. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said neither document was marked classified when it was sent.

Friday's release, four days before Election Day, included 74 emails totalling 285 pages. The FBI provided the emails to the State Department after uncovering them as part of its investigation of Clinton's email practices.

Many emails are near duplicates with documents the department released after receiving 55,000 pages from Clinton in 2014.

Some reflect minor additions, such as Clinton asking an aide to print out the exchange on paper.

But one email chain shows Clinton forwarding to her daughter material that the department classified last year.

At issue is a December 2009 email that President Barack Obama's trade adviser, Michael Froman, sent to senior White House and State Department staff members. After it made its way up to Clinton, the secretary of state sent it to "Diane Reynolds," an email pseudonym for Chelsea Clinton.