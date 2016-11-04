4 killed in shootout with police in Russia's Caucasus
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee says four suspected militants have been killed in the restive Caucasus region of Dagestan.
The men were shot dead late Thursday after they allegedly fired on law-enforcement officers who tried to stop their vehicle in the
Police found weapons, including grenades, in the car in which the men were
Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim province on the western shore of the Caspian Sea, has become the epicenter of an Islamist insurgency following two separatist wars in