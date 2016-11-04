4 killed in shootout with police in Russia's Caucasus

MOSCOW — Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee says four suspected militants have been killed in the restive Caucasus region of Dagestan.

The men were shot dead late Thursday after they allegedly fired on law-enforcement officers who tried to stop their vehicle in the centre of the town of Khasavyurt, according to a statement from the National Anti-Terrorist Committee. One of the dead men was identified as Marat Makhmudov.

Police found weapons, including grenades, in the car in which the men were travelling , the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.