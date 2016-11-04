ABC investigates producer for doctored live shot

NEW YORK — ABC News says it is investigating one of its producers after seeing evidence that a live camera shot on "Good Morning America" Friday was enhanced by falsely stringing police tape in the background.

Reporter Linsey Davis was reporting from a field in Woodruff, South Carolina, about a woman allegedly held captive in a storage container by a registered sex offender.

Behind her was a yellow police tape with the words, "Sheriff's Line Do Not Cross." Yet a wide photograph of the scene shows the police tape was actually tied to pieces of ABC's camera equipment. The incident was first reported by CNN.