After election, vote monitors urge change in Belarus
WASHINGTON — A senior European official is urging the government of the ex-Soviet state of Belarus to move forward with democratic reforms after a parliamentary election where Western observers noted minor progress.
Kent Harstedt, head of an election observer mission with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Belarus now has "an opportunity to move forward." Harstedt spoke Friday at a
Harstedt said the September election was not free or fair, but noted