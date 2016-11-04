News / World

After election, vote monitors urge change in Belarus

WASHINGTON — A senior European official is urging the government of the ex-Soviet state of Belarus to move forward with democratic reforms after a parliamentary election where Western observers noted minor progress.

Kent Harstedt, head of an election observer mission with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Belarus now has "an opportunity to move forward." Harstedt spoke Friday at a think-tank event in Washington.

Harstedt said the September election was not free or fair, but noted co-operation on the part of Belarusian authorities. The vote brought two opposition figures into the Belarusian parliament for the first time in 20 years. The results reflected efforts by the longtime authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, to improve ties with the West amid economic problems and concerns about Russia's actions in Ukraine.

