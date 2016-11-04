Albania police seize 4.2 tons of cannabis, arrest 31 people

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have seized 4.2 metric tons of cannabis in a storage building where 31 people were employed to process the drug.

A statement Friday said some 100 police raided the area near Rreshen, 75 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital, Tirana, earlier this week. Twenty-two men found at the place where cannabis was dried were arrested while nine women were allowed to go but will also face charges of involvement in illegal drug-trafficking that carries a sentence of up to eight years' imprisonment.