Albania police seize 4.2 tons of cannabis, arrest 31 people
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have seized 4.2 metric tons of cannabis in a storage building where 31 people were employed to process the drug.
A statement Friday said some 100 police raided the area near Rreshen, 75
After destroying about 2.5 million cannabis plants during the summer — four times more than all of 2015 —police are now carrying out raids to find harvested plants that are being processed. Several metric tons were found in October around the country.