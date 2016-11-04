Anti-abortion Poland offers payments for disabled newborns

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's lawmakers have approved a government plan of bonuses for families that have a disabled child born to them, as part of a policy aimed at curbing abortions.

The plan, to take effect next year, provides for a one-time payment of 4,000 zlotys ($1,000; 925 euros) upon the birth of a disabled child or one with a life-threatening disease.

Government member Elzbieta Witek said the money is intended as the "first step" of government support for families with disabled children.

The conservative government, under the influence of the Catholic church, is seeking to ban abortions of deformed of sick fetuses, or even those with no chance of survival, to make possible their baptism and burial.