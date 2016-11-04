Beijing to intervene in Hong Kong lawmaker oath dispute

HONG KONG — Beijing plans to intervene in a Hong Kong political standoff over two young, newly elected separatist lawmakers, in a rare move that is stoking fears the Chinese-ruled city's considerable autonomy and independent judiciary will be undermined.

Hong Kong's government said Friday that it was informed by China's central government in Beijing that members of the country's top legislative panel will discuss interpreting an article in the city's Basic Law constitution covering oaths taken by officials.

The move comes in response to a provocative display of anti-China sentiment by the two lawmakers, Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching, at their swearing-in ceremony last month.