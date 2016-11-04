Bosnian Croats protest against arrest of war crimes suspects

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Hundreds of residents of the predominantly Bosnian Croat town of Orasje are protesting against the arrest of former members of Bosnian Croat armed forces for alleged war crimes against Bosnian Serbs in 1992.

Friday's protests in Orasje were initiated by Bosnian Croat veterans. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said his country rejects any characterization of their alleged crimes as a joint criminal enterprise involving Croatia.

Bosnia's prosecution office said the 10 men arrested are suspected of individual and command responsibility for war crimes and not of joint criminal enterprise as officials in Croatia had claimed.

All 10 have dual Bosnian and Croatian citizenship.