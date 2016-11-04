Campaigning for Clinton, Obama reflects on his own legacy

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama likes to say that historians, not he, will evaluate his legacy with the perspective only hindsight can provide.

Yet as he campaigns across the country for Hillary Clinton, Obama is offering his own first draft of the way he hopes his eight years in office will be remembered.

For Obama, the final stretch of the campaign has been a nagging reminder that his presidency is almost over. It's also been an opportunity for self-reflection.

Obama's chief argument for Clinton is that only by electing her over Donald Trump can his supporters protect his accomplishments. Obama says he's been busy, and that's why he has grey hair.