Clinton derides Trump's fitness; he disparages her honesty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While Hillary Clinton accuses Donald Trump of appealing to hatred, the Republican nominee predicts that never-ending investigations will prevent his Democratic opponent from governing effectively.

Polls are showing Trump closing in on Clinton in key battleground states. Her campaign is rushing to shore up support in Michigan and other long-standing Democratic strongholds. Her shrunken lead is giving Trump's campaign a glimmer of hope, one he's trying to broaden into a breakthrough before time runs out with Tuesday's election.

That means zeroing in on questions of Clinton's trustworthiness and a new FBI review of an aide's emails.