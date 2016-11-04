News / World

Dad in deadly child video case charged with endangerment

This Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, booking photo provided by the Allegheny County Police Department shows Christian Clark, of McKeesport, Pa. Police say Clark, charged with criminal homicide in the death of her 17-month-old son Andre Price III, sent a video of the boy's apparently lifeless body to his father in a jealous, vengeful rage during a text-messaged argument that lasted more than two hours. (Allegheny County Police Department via AP)

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on child endangerment charges because, police say, he didn't call 911 after the mother of his two young children sent him videos of his son's lifeless body during two hours' worth of angry text messages.

Twenty-three-year-old Andre Price Jr. was jailed without bond early Friday on two counts — one each for, 17-month-old Andre III, and a 2-year-old daughter.

Allegheny County police say the McKeesport man didn't alert authorities even though 21-year-old Christian Clark sent him videos of his son's limp body Tuesday night. She's jailed on a homicide charge for allegedly smothering the boy and attempted homicide for attempting to do the same to her daughter.

Price doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

