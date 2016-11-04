Denmark ends probe into Dane over WWII murder of Jews

COPENHAGEN — Danish prosecutors have decided not to prosecute an elderly Dane suspected of being involved in the mass murder of Jews in Belarus during World War II, saying they have "not found evidence he committed or took part in the killings."

Chief prosecutor Steen Bechmann Jacobsen said Friday the probe had been "very thorough" because the evidence against 91-year-old Helmuth Leif Rasmussen was "limited."

In 2015, the Simon Wiesenthal Center asked police to investigate the case after Denmark's Justice Ministry had turned down a similar request saying it was not their matter.