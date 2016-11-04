Ex-Romanian president could lose Moldovan citizenship

CHISINAU, Moldova — The favourite in Moldova's presidential election has threatened that if elected he will strip Romania's former president of his recently acquired Moldovan citizenship.

Socialists' Party leader Igor Dodon, who wants to restore closer ties with Moscow, said Traian Basescu did not deserve the Moldovan citizenship he obtained Thursday.

During a televised debate with rival Maia Sandu in the Moldovan capital late Thursday, Dodon said he would withdraw Basescu's citizenship if he won the Nov. 13 runoff. It was unclear whether he would be able to do that.

Basescu, already running for a seat in the Romanian Senate, said Thursday he may get involved in Moldovan politics.