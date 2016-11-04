Exhibition looks at 130 years of Wisconsin family's history

DEARBORN, Mich. — Henry Ford Museum is opening a temporary exhibition looking at how a Wisconsin family preserved 130 years of its own history through clothing, photos, documents and other artifacts.

"American Style & Spirit: 130 years of Fashions and Lives of an Entrepreneurial Family" goes on view Saturday at the museum in Dearborn and runs through April 2.

Garments from mid-19th century to the late 20th century provide a glimpse into the lives of members of the Roddis family from Marshfield, Wisconsin. Evening dresses, suits, hats, shoes, children's clothing, letters and other items are part of the display.

Photos, letters and other documents detail the family's lumber business, travels and milestones such as weddings.

The museum is part of The Henry Ford, a history attraction that includes Greenfield Village.

