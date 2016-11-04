Explosion hits mainly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say an explosion has occurred in the Turkey's largest mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir.
The private Dogan news agency says Friday several ambulances were sent to the scene.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Turkey has been plagued by a series of deadly bomb attacks in the past 18 months.
The blast came hours after two of the leaders of a pro-Kurdish party were detained by police along with nine other legislators.