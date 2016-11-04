Feds: No charges in police shooting of black man with BB gun

ROANOKE, Va. — Federal prosecutors say they won't pursue criminal charges against two Roanoke County police officers who shot and killed a black man who was carrying a broken BB gun.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday that there was not enough evidence to pursue civil rights charges in the Feb. 26 shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Kionte Spencer was shot and killed after police say he ignored their commands to drop a BB gun resembling a pistol. The officers' names and races haven't been released.