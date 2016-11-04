Greece: 15 arrested in anti-mosque protest

ATHENS, Greece — Police say 15 protesters have been arrested in Athens for staging an occupation at a site where a mosque is due to be built using state funds.

Protests were launched at the site two weeks ago but ended early Friday when riot police were sent to the area to make the arrests shortly after dawn. The protesters face charges of public disturbance and are to appear at a prosecutor's office later Friday.

Parliament voted for the 950,000-euro ($1 million) project in August, with the left-wing government receiving cross-party support. The number of Muslims living in Greece has risen in recent years due to a spike in immigration and the refugee crisis.