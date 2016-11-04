Hawaii soldier killed in training exercise

HONOLULU — The soldier who died during a training exercise in Hawaii was a 26-year-old combat engineer from Mississippi, the U.S. Army said Friday.

Sgt. Renardo Deshun Dukes, of Pachuta, Mississippi, was killed Thursday in a training incident on the island of Oahu. The Army didn't release additional details about his death, saying Army authorities are investigating.

Dukes was one of 4,000 soldiers participating in the Lightning Forge training exercise at various locations on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii, the Army said. The military had warned the public about the "large-scale training exercise," saying it would involve the use of "blank ammunition and explosive simulators."

Dukes was assigned to the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in central Oahu. He enlisted in the Army in August 2010, the Army said. He previously served in Germany and Colorado and moved to Schofield Barracks in December 2014. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013.