Hearing set for SC man after woman found in container

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina man arrested after a woman was found chained inside a large storage container on his rural property is set to go before a judge.

A hearing was expected Friday afternoon for 45-year-old Todd Christopher Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender who owned the land where the woman was found Thursday.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the woman had disappeared in late August. She was found "chained up like a dog" inside a container that was about 30 feet by 15 feet. She told deputies other women might be on the property and the search for possible victims resumed Friday.

The woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles Carver, is still missing.