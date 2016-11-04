Image of Asia: Making and sharing kimchi with less fortunate
In this photo by Ahn Young-joon, thousands of South Koreans and tourists gathered at the Seoul kimchi festival on Friday to make 50 tons of the traditional pungent vegetable by mixing cabbage, other leaves and chili sauce and donate it to needy
It's the third year the event has taken place and volunteers spoke of their happiness at being able to help others.
"I am very pleased that I can help financially challenged or isolated
Another participant, in Kyoung-ja, said that "the fact that such a sharing culture is being spread in South Korea makes me happy."