Image of Asia: Making and sharing kimchi with less fortunate

South Koreans and tourists make kimchi, a traditional pungent vegetable, to donate to needy neighbors for winter preparations during the Seoul kimchi festival in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Kimchi made with cabbage, other vegetables and chili sauce and kimchi is the most popular traditional food in Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).

In this photo by Ahn Young-joon, thousands of South Koreans and tourists gathered at the Seoul kimchi festival on Friday to make 50 tons of the traditional pungent vegetable by mixing cabbage, other leaves and chili sauce and donate it to needy neighbours .

It's the third year the event has taken place and volunteers spoke of their happiness at being able to help others.

"I am very pleased that I can help financially challenged or isolated neighbours through making kimchi," said volunteer Kang Gum-suk.

Another participant, in Kyoung-ja, said that "the fact that such a sharing culture is being spread in South Korea makes me happy."

