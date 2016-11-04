Indonesian capital braces for big blasphemy protest

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Thousands of devout Muslims are converging on the centre of the Indonesian capital to demand the arrest of its governor for alleged blasphemy.

Fearing violence, police have deployed 16,000 officers along with 2,000 soldiers and the same number of city public order officers to Jakarta's streets, where embassies closed, shops shuttered and normally traffic-clogged streets are nearly empty of cars.

Demonstrators gathered at Istiqlal Mosque and nearby locations for the protest expected to begin in the early afternoon following Friday prayers.