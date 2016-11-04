News / World

Jury reaches verdict in New Jersey bridge plot trial

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Anne Kelly arrives at Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Court, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Kelly and Bill Baroni are charged with scheming to use traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie in 2013.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. — A jury has reached a verdict in a case against two former allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie charged in a plot to use traffic jams for political retaliation.

The jury was set to announce its decision in a federal courtroom in New Jersey on Friday.

Prosecutors have accused Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, of undertaking the scheme to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor's 2013 re-election.

Christie has denied any knowledge of the plot. But Kelly, Baroni and a third official who has pleaded guilty all testified that Christie was informed about the lane closings either before or while they were going on.

