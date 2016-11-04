Kenya warned against closing world's largest refugee camp

JOHANNESBURG — Another major aid group is warning Kenya not to close the world's largest refugee camp, saying it is pressuring tens of thousands of Somali refugees to return to a deeply unstable country.

A new Refugees International report says Somali refugees in the Dadaab camp in Kenya report feeling pressured to leave for Somalia, where attacks by extremist group al-Shabab continue and hunger is widespread.

The report says Kenya should lift its Nov. 30 deadline to close the camp, which has existed for a quarter-century and holds more than 250,000 people.