Mobster to plead guilty to lying during probe of '93 killing

BOSTON — A longtime member of the New England Mafia is expected to plead guilty to charges he lied to authorities investigating the 1993 slaying of a Boston nightclub owner.

A change-of-plea hearing for Robert DeLuca is scheduled for Friday in federal court in Boston.

Steven DiSarro's remains were discovered earlier this year behind a Providence, Rhode Island, mill owned by a mob associate.

A Massachusetts state trooper testified recently that DeLuca told investigators he helped former mob boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme (sah-LEHM'-ee) dispose of DiSarro's body.

Salemme and another man have pleaded not guilty in DiSarro's killing.