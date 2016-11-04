Morocco arrests 5 suspected of setting up IS training camp

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco's Interior Ministry says it has arrested five people suspected of ties with the Islamic State and of plans to carry out attacks.

The five were arrested in the northern city of Tetouan and were in the process of preparing a military training camp in a local forest, according to a statement Friday from the ministry.

Morocco has dismantled more than 30 suspected terrorist cells this past year, including one cell targeted recently comprised of 10 women, including minors.