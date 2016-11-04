Obama shortens sentences for another 72 federal inmates

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is granting clemency to 72 more federal inmates whose sentences will now end earlier than expected.

Obama has been commuting sentences at rapid-fire pace in his final months, including a batch of 98 last week. All told, Obama has granted 944 people clemency, including 324 who were serving life sentences.

The White House says it's more than the previous 11 presidents combined.

Almost all of those receiving commutations were convicted of drug-related offences . Most are considered nonviolent offenders, although some were convicted of firearms charges in connection with drug crimes.

White House counsel Neil Eggleston says the individuals "have earned a second chance."