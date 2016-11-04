Paris climate agreement becomes international law

The Paris Agreement to combat climate change becomes international law on Friday — a landmark that the United Nations says signals the beginning of a new chapter for humankind and demonstrates that countries are serious about addressing global warming.

So far, 96 countries, accounting for just over two thirds of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, have formally joined the accord which seeks limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Many more countries are expected to come aboard the coming weeks and months.