Ryan says he'll seek re-election as speaker
MOSINEE, Wis. — Speaker Paul Ryan says he is going to seek re-election to the top job if Republicans maintain control of the House as expected.
Ryan was asked following a campaign stop Friday with Sen. Ron Johnson about a report in The Hill newspaper that he was no longer interested in being speaker.
Ryan says, "Nope. Not true. Don't believe everything you read. I am interested in staying on as speaker."
Ryan says he wants to keep his job to push the GOP agenda he's been highlighting heading into Tuesday's election.
He also denies there are any divisions among Republicans. He voted for Donald Trump but had told Republicans he wouldn't actually work to help the GOP nominee win.