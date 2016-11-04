Ryan says he'll seek re-election as speaker

MOSINEE, Wis. — Speaker Paul Ryan says he is going to seek re-election to the top job if Republicans maintain control of the House as expected.

Ryan was asked following a campaign stop Friday with Sen. Ron Johnson about a report in The Hill newspaper that he was no longer interested in being speaker.

Ryan says, "Nope. Not true. Don't believe everything you read. I am interested in staying on as speaker."

Ryan says he wants to keep his job to push the GOP agenda he's been highlighting heading into Tuesday's election.