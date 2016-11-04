Slovakia proposes voluntary help for EU in migrant crisis

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Slovakia's interior minister says he hopes the EU will approve his country's proposal for member states to contribute to solving the migrant crisis on a voluntary basis.

Robert Kalinak says that in the system, which he calls "effective solidarity," each individual country would decide how to help. He said every country knows best what to do.

As an example, he said Slovakia deployed some 300 officers this year in other European countries to help guard the EU's borderless Schengen zone.

Slovakia currently holds the EU's rotating presidency and its plan is scheduled to be discussed in Brussels in December.

Kalinak's plan was supported by his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Austria on Friday.