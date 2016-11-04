State of emergency for flooded cities in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's federal government has declared a state of emergency for three cities in the northern border state of Tamaulipas that have been hit by heavy flooding.

The Interior Department said Friday that the declaration frees up disaster relief funds for the cities of Altamira, Ciudad Madero and Tampico.

Photos of the flooding show military personnel on foot, in vehicles and in boats rescuing people from waist-high flood waters. Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca says that in five hours between Thursday and Friday, the southern part of Tamaulipas received rainfall equivalent to 20 per cent of its entire annual average.

The state opened six storm shelters for people whose homes were flooded.