News / World

Suu Kyi: No blame in Rakhine violence without clear evidence

Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of her visit to Japan, in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Suu Kyi said her government will not blame anyone in recent violence in the Rakhine state until the authorities have all the evidence. Her comment Friday comes amid growing concerns among international rights groups over a surge in violence by security forces in Rakhine, home to many Rohingya minorities, since Oct. 9. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of her visit to Japan, in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Suu Kyi said her government will not blame anyone in recent violence in the Rakhine state until the authorities have all the evidence. Her comment Friday comes amid growing concerns among international rights groups over a surge in violence by security forces in Rakhine, home to many Rohingya minorities, since Oct. 9. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says her government will not blame anyone for recent violence involving minority Rohingya Muslims until authorities have all the evidence.

Her comment Friday comes amid growing international concern over a surge in violence by security forces in Rakhine state since Oct. 9.

Suu Kyi acknowledged attacks on police outposts, where one policeman was killed, while some Muslims were also attacked.

She said the Rakhine situation is delicate and that Myanmar's government has been "very careful not to blame anybody in particular unless we have complete evidence as to who has been responsible for what."

Suu Kyi, Myanmar's state counsellor and foreign minister, is in Japan on a five-day visit.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular