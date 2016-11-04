The Latest: Early vote in Florida exceeds 2012 figures

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

9 a.m.

The number of early voters in Florida has already exceeded the total from 2012, with voting continuing through the weekend.

State election officials reported Friday that nearly 5.3 million Floridians have voted by mail or at polling precincts. In 2012, the total figure was nearly 4.8 million.

The voting between Republicans and Democrats is just about even with Republicans having an edge of less than 2,000 votes. Nearly 1 million voters registered with no party affiliation have also voted.

Polls indicate a tight race in the state between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump must win the state to have a chance at collecting the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Both candidates have made repeated swings through the state.

__

3:30 a.m.

While Hillary Clinton accuses Donald Trump of appealing to hatred, the Republican nominee predicts that never-ending investigations will prevent his Democratic opponent from governing effectively.

Polls are showing Trump closing in on Clinton in key battleground states. Her campaign is rushing to shore up support in Michigan and other long-standing Democratic strongholds. Her shrunken lead is giving Trump's campaign a glimmer of hope, one he's trying to broaden into a breakthrough before time runs out with Tuesday's election.

That means zeroing in on questions of Clinton's trustworthiness and a new FBI review of an aide's emails.