The Latest: Federal judge hears voter intimidation arguments

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on legal arguments over allegations Republican volunteers are engaging in voter intimidation in the guise of preventing voter fraud (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Attorneys representing the Democratic and Republican parties are arguing before a federal judge over allegations Republicans are co-ordinating with Donald Trump to suppress or intimidate minority voters.

The legal challenge is one of several around the country filed by Democrats claiming Republicans and the Trump campaign are pushing supporters to intimidate and confront voters on Election Day.

An attorney representing Democrats told the judge in Newark on Friday that Trump has "repeatedly encouraged his supporters to engage in vigilante efforts" in the guise of ferreting out potential voter fraud. The attorney says that the Republican National Committee is participating.

An attorney for Republicans told the judge party volunteers are engaging in normal poll-watching, and that Democrats haven't found one instance where someone was intimidated or prevented from voting.

___

12:15 a.m.

Democrats will argue before a federal judge in New Jersey on Friday that Republicans are co-ordinating with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to intimidate voters.

The Republican Party says the charges are not true.

The legal challenge is one of several around the country filed by Democrats claiming Republicans and the Trump campaign are pushing supporters to intimidate and confront voters on Election Day.

Republicans on Thursday fought back against charges of wrongdoing before judges in Nevada and Arizona. Arguments will be heard on Friday in Ohio and in Pennsylvania on Monday.