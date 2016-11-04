The Latest: Funeral set for 2nd Iowa officer shot in ambush

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on two officers in the Des Moines, Iowa, area who were killed in what authorities describe as ambush-style attacks (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

A funeral has been scheduled for the second Iowa police officer who was fatally shot in an ambush-style attack while sitting in his police vehicle.

Des Moines police said Friday that a visitation for Sgt. Anthony Beminio will be held Sunday afternoon in West Des Moines. His funeral is set for Monday morning.

The 38-year-old Beminio was killed about 20 minutes after 24-year-old Urbandale Officer Justin Martin was fatally shot less than 2 miles away.

Martin's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in his hometown of Rockwell City.

The suspect, 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder.

___

12:25 a.m.

An Iowa man charged in the killings of two police officers was facing intense money problems, had been found by a judge to hit and financially exploit his mother and was ordered to move out of her basement hours before the shootings.

Forty-six-year-old Scott Michael Greene was arrested Thursday afternoon after detectives questioned him at the Des Moines police station. Greene was secured with the handcuffs that had belonged to the patrolmen who were killed in ambush-style attacks, Des Moines Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Urbandale officer Justin Martin, and was later booked into the county jail.