The Latest: Kaine campaigns in Florida's Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Latest on Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine's visit to Florida's Space Coast (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine urged voters along Florida's Space Coast to take advantage of early voting.

Kaine said at a rally in Melbourne Friday that a Florida win for his running mate, Hillary Clinton, would end Republican Donald Trump's efforts to get enough Electoral College votes.

Kaine spoke in front of hundreds of supporters at a gym at the Florida Institute of Technology, flanked on stage by an American flag and a large sign that said, "VOTE."

A heckler shouting that Clinton's husband "is a rapist" was escorted out to boos from the crowd chanting "Hillary!"

The Democrat says he has visited Florida eight times since being picked as Clinton's running mate.

Kaine joked that Florida's nickname should be changed from "the Sunshine State" to the "Always-Close-Election State."

Early voting ends Saturday in many parts of Florida.

___

5 a.m.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine is visiting Florida's Space Coast as the Sunshine State's latest high-profile campaigner in the last stretch of the 2016 presidential race.

Kaine is speaking Friday at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

Kaine is only the latest high-profile visitor to campaign for Florida's 29 electoral votes.

In the past week, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and GOP nominee Donald Trump have made multiple stops throughout Florida.