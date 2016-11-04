The Latest: Kaine campaigns in Florida's Space Coast
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Latest on Democratic
6:30 p.m.
Democratic
Kaine said at a rally in Melbourne Friday that a Florida win for his running mate, Hillary Clinton, would end Republican Donald Trump's efforts to get enough Electoral College votes.
Kaine spoke in front of hundreds of supporters at a gym at the Florida Institute of Technology, flanked on stage by an American flag and a large sign that said, "VOTE."
A heckler shouting that Clinton's husband "is a rapist" was escorted out to boos from the crowd chanting "Hillary!"
The Democrat says he has visited Florida eight times since being picked as Clinton's running mate.
Kaine joked that Florida's nickname should be changed from "the Sunshine State" to the "Always-Close-Election State."
Early voting ends Saturday in many parts of Florida.
5 a.m.
Democratic
Kaine is speaking Friday at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.
Kaine is only the latest high-profile visitor to campaign for Florida's 29 electoral votes.
In the past week, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and GOP nominee Donald Trump have made multiple stops throughout Florida.
Florida's also had visits in recent days from President Obama, Republican