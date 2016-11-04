The Latest: Officer pleads guilty to misdemeanour
NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a former New Orleans police officer accused in the
10 a.m.
A former New Orleans police officer accused in the
Gerard Dugue (DOOH'-gay) pleaded guilty on Friday, a day after prosecutors replaced felony charges with a single
U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt sentenced Dugue to a year of probation and ordered him to pay restitution, saying he will determine the amount after civil litigation is resolved.
Dugue, a retired sergeant, was accused of helping cover up shootings at New Orleans' Danziger bridge. Five former police officers pleaded guilty earlier this year: four in connection with the shootings; one for a role in the
An indictment initially charged Dugue with multiple felonies including conspiracy to obstruct justice. The new charge eliminates the need for a trial, which had been set for Monday.
The plea resolves a long-running criminal case that roiled the New Orleans Police Department after Katrina.
The city and the U.S. Justice Department agreed to a reform plan for the police department in 2012.
